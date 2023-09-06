'KBC 15': Contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 cr

NEW DELHI: The first crorepati of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15 has been found. Jaskaran Singh has become the first contestant this season to win a whopping amount of Rs 1 Crore.

Singh hails from a small village Khalra, Punjab, which is at the cusp of the Indian border.

The 21-year-old would undertake a journey of two hours each to go to his college because he knew that knowledge is a leveller, which would take him one step closer to his dreams.

Back home, his college studies were harmoniously balanced with UPSC and KBC preparations. And all his hard work and dedication bore fruit when Jaskaran found himself sitting opposite Big B.

In the episode 17th of the show, Jaskaran who is in awe of the 80-year-old actor, said: "I listen to old Hindi songs on low volume while studying. Sir, your song 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein'...I play it on a loop”, which left Big B smiling.

Amitabh said: "Penned by Sahir Ludhianvi, it's a lovely song."

Jaskaran further said: "Sir, it has been my dream for years, I have worn headphones and waited, to hear you say this. And finally, I'm listening to you in reality."

Amitabh replied: "Let me tell you something frankly, Jaskaran. Our contestants make it here after a lot of hardship. When they talk about their life, and give an account of their struggles and circumstances, the audience as well as I pray that they do well in the game. May your dreams be fulfilled. This game is such that it can change a person's life within minutes and hours."

The contestant lauds the actor saying, "Your age does not define your tenure of work. Your heart chooses your passions."

"Sir, my grandparents are just like you. My grandparents have taught me one thing. No person is big or small. You're defined by your hard work," he said.

However, after winning Rs one crore, Jaskaran was not able to answer the Rs seven crore question and he decided to quit the game. Big B lauded his decision to quit the game at the high risk point.

The question of Rs 7 crore was: According to the Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer's curse? The options given were- Kshemadhurti, Dharmadatta, Mitadhvaja and Prabhanjana.

The correct answer was 'Prabhanjana'.

Armed with an indomitable spirit, this young firebrand declared with flair that his journey was paved with perseverance, reminding us that the real adventure of learning only commences beyond the school walls. His dreams don't stop at Rs one crore, as Jaskaran unveiled his aspirations to become an IAS officer.

Talking about the same, Jaskaran said: "The leap from KBC study sessions to holding that Rs one crore rupee check is a symbol of transformation."

"My heartfelt thanks go to Amitabh Bachchan Sir, for bestowing me with his life lessons that emboldened me to take calculated risks. Gratitude also to my family, whose unwavering support and advice guided me to the hotseat. This victory is just a prelude to a grander ambition: I want to serve our nation as an IAS Officer," he shared.

"As I look ahead, I see a dual purpose for these winnings - securing family joy and funding explorations of the places I've studied. This isn't just a prize; it's a chance to shape my future," added Jaskaran.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.