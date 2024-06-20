Kate Hudson recalls working in 'Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon'

NEW DELHI: Actor Kate Hudson took a stroll down memory and recalled working in 'Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon'.

Talking about how she prepared for the role of Bonnie, Kate in a statement said, "She's a really fun character to play. I actually have pole danced as a hobby, so I didn't even have to really prepare - I took a couple of refresher classes. The other thing is that it was important for Lily that Bonnie wasn't doing a bunch of tricks, and didn't want me to be that kind of dancer. "

Kate added, "She wanted me to just move, and be a little bored sometimes, and, you know, I do this every day. So it was a different kind of dancing. I was very well prepared. I mean, since I was 25 I started spinning on a pole. So, it was fun to be able to do that."

'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon ' is now all set to be out on Lionsgate Play.

As per Deadline, the film follows a girl with unusual powers who escapes from a psychiatric hospital onto the chaotic streets of New Orleans. As she tries to make it on her own amidst the hedonism of the French Quarter, the girl is taken under the wing of street-smart stripper Bonnie and her young son. The trio's antics soon draw the attention of the cops, forcing the girl to take control of her own destiny.

Ana Lily Amirpour directed the film, which also starred Jeon Jong-seo and Craig Robinson.