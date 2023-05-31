Kate Beckinsale praises Keanu for saving her from Cannes wardrobe malfunction

LOS ANGELES: Actress Kate Beckinsale is the latest actor to offer up evidence that Keanu Reeves is the nicest actor in Hollywood.

The 'Underworld' star returned to the Cannes Film Festival this year, where she attended the annual amfAR charity gala among other events, which must've had her thinking about her first time at Cannes in 1993 for the premiere of Kenneth Branagh's Shakespeare adaptation 'Much Ado About Nothing', reports 'Variety'.

Following this year's festival, Beckinsale discovered a photo of herself on the 1993 Cannes red carpet and revealed that her co-star Keanu Reeves jumped in to help prevent what could've been a huge wardrobe malfunction on her first Cannes carpet.

"I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind," Beckinsale wrote.

"I didn't feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked."

Beckinsale continued, "I walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before but both jumped in to save me no questions asked."

Reeves continues to have one of the best reputations in Hollywood. The actor recently headlined 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' which earned nearly $430 million worldwide to become the franchise's top-grossing entry so far.

The sequel also propelled the 'John Wick' franchise to cross the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.

To thank his four-man stunt team for their work on the film, Reeves gifted each one a personalised Rolex Submariner watch. He also created t-shirts that had the number of times his character killed each stunt man over the course of the movie.