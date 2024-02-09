Kashmir will always be part of India: Akshay all praise for 'Article 370' trailer

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has heaped praise on 'Uri' helmer Aditya Dhar's upcoming film 'Article 370' starring Yami Gautam Dhar. After watching the film's trailer, he commented that it "looks full of passion."

Kumar, who played a patriot and hero in several films, including 'Holiday' and 'Baby', also reiterated that Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

"Kashmir was, is, and will always be a part of India #Article370Trailer looks full of passion!," the 'Special 26' star wrote in Hindi on X. The original in Hindi read: "Kashmir Bharat ka hissa tha, hai aur hamesha rahega."

The actor also extended his best wishes to Yami. "All the best, Jai Hind! @yamigautam @jiostudios," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Kashmir Bharat ka hissa tha, hai, aur hamesha rahega #Article370Trailer looks full of josh! All the best, Jai Hind!@yamigautam @jiostudios https://t.co/SopkghCnA0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 8, 2024

Notably, in December last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 by Parliament on August 5, 2019. The film's trailer, which also has as Priyamani of 'Family Man 2' fame, offers glimpses of how Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in response to the dire situation of Kashmir.



The trailer showcases Yami's character reflecting on the state of Kashmir, pained by the events in the region. The viewers are soon thrown into the action set-piece consisting of blasts and violence and separatists making inflammatory speeches.

Priyamani essays the role of an officer with the PMO; the trailer shows Yami's character being appointed by the NIA to round up potential threats in the Valley in order to ensure there's no trouble after the Act of Parliament.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release on February 23.