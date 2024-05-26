Kartik shares video from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' sets with Rajpal Yadav grooving to 'Satyanaas'

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming sports drama film, 'Chandu Champion', has shared a dancing video from the sets of his film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.



In the video, Kartik can be seen dancing with actor Rajpal Yadav.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he and Rajpal Yadav are dressed as their characters from the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

Kartik is seen donning a black kurta as Rooh Baba, while Rajpal Yadav appears as Chhota Pandit.

The two are grooving to the song 'Satyanaas' from 'Chandu Champion'.

The actor captioned the video: "Rooh Baba aur Chhota Pandit ne bhi kar diya #Satyanaas. #ChanduChampionxBhoolBhulaiyaa3 #ChanduChampion #14thJune."

'Chandu Champion' is based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film is directed by Kabir Khan, who is known for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

The film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is set to release on June 14.