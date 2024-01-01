Kartik Aryan 'ready to embrace 2024 with open arms'

MUMBAI: Sharing his first picture of the new year, actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday said that he is ready to embrace 2024 with open arms.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik, who enjoys 32.1 million followers on the photo-sharing application, shared a breathtaking picture of himself facing towards a mesmerising wide sea.

He is wearing a white hoodie, with a palm tree printed on the back of it. With his arms wide open, Kartik is facing towards the sun.

He captioned the post as: "Ready to embrace 2024 with open arms". The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor gave the music of the song "Houdini" by Dua Lipa to his post.

Kartik, who made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', has commercially successful movies like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' in his kitty.

Meanwhile, he was last seen as the lead in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. He next has 'Chandu Champion' in the pipeline.

The sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’ is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and it will release on June 14, 2024.