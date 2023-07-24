Kartik Aaryan to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan will be felicitated at the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

As per a statement, he will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the annual awards Gala night on August 11.

Speaking about the same, Kartik said, “I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together.”

IFFM will also showcase multiple screenings of Kartik’s films including ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022.

On honouring Kartik, the festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “We are thrilled to celebrate Kartik Aaryan at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He is much loved world wide especially in Australia and the diversity of his performances is very admirable. His contributions to Indian cinema in the young generation have been exceptional. We are excited to honour him with the Rising Global Superstar Of Indian Cinema award and looking forward to host him at the event.”

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 11 to August 20.