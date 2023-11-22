Kartik Aaryan shares adorable picture with pet Katori on his birthday

MUMBAI: As Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on November 22, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor celebrated his birthday by making a wish before blowing the candle on his cake. He celebrated his birthday with a bunch of balloons, cake, and his cute pet dog Katori at his side. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a cute picture of himself with his adorable pet.

While he's entirely immersed in prayer, Katori looks sweetly at the cake on the actor's lap. He captioned the picture, " Grateful for all the love."

After his post, Vikrant Massey shared his birthday wishes for him, "Happiest birthday Kartik" Raveena Tandon also wished him on his special day by commenting, "Happy Birthday!"

Manisha Koirala, Manish Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and others also shared their best wishes for him. His fans also wished him on his birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. For the film, Kartik has also shot for an 8-minute-long war scene. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.



