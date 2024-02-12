Kartik Aaryan hails Vidya Balan's return to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise

MUMBAI: Actress Vidya Balan, who played the original Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, is returning to the franchise for its third instalment.



The actress will join forces with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kartik extended a warm welcome to Vidya Balan, as he shared a mash-up of the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ with visuals of the actress dancing to the song from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and that of Kartik from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

He wrote in the caption, “And its happening, Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' had left an indelible mark on the audience, creating a lasting impact that continues to resonate. In the second instalment, Rooh Baba played by Kartik Aaryan also garnered much love and appreciation from the audience.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to release this Diwali.