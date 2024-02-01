Kartik Aaryan completes shooting of Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan has completed shooting for "Chandu Champion", his upcoming movie with filmmaker Kabir Khan.

The "Satyaprem Ki Katha" star shared the update with fans and followers in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Aaryan, who was on a strict diet for his role of a sports hero in the film, shared a video from the film's wrap party where Khan is seen feeding the actor the rasmalai sweet.

"This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion.

"And it couldn't have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me... you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk (sic)" the actor captioned the clip.

Aaryan started shooting for "Chandu Champion" in July 2023. It is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).



According to the makers, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. It is expected to hit the screens on June 14.