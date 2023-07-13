Kartik Aaryan commences shoot for Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’

LONDON: Actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for Kabir Khan’s directorial ‘Chandu Champion’.

On Wednesday night, Kartik took to Instagram and shared the particular update with fans and followers.

“Shubh Aarambh. And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins… with the captain @Kabirkhan#ChanduChampion,” he wrote.

Kartik also shared a photogram with Kabir Khan from the sets. He looks super cool in the photo rocking a blue and black check cardigan with black joggers and a white beanie as he points at the clapboard for the first take of Chandu Champion which Kabir can be seen holding while wearing a black t-shirt with navy blue jogger pants and white sneakers.

As per a statement, ‘Chandu Champion’ is “based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.”With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently basking in the success of ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’, which received a positive response from the audience. The film stars Kartik alongside Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ revolved around Kartik and Kiara’s love story. The film marks the actor’s second collaboration after the blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which was released in 2022.