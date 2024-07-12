Karthi - PS Mithran’s Sardar 2 begins with Pooja in Chennai

CHENNAI: We had exclusively reported that Karthi's Sardar 2 will go on floors in July.

Now, the makers have officially kicked off the second instalment, with a pooja on Friday in Chennai. The film has the actor himself reprising his role. The sequel will begin rolling from July 15. Sharing the announcement on X, “The auspicious pooja for #Karthi starrer #Sardar2 took place recently, and the shooting of the film is scheduled to start on July 15th, 2024, in grand sets in Chennai(sic)."

Helmed by PS Mithran, the first part revolved around a spy trying to stop the spread of toxic water across the country from a suspicious water company and was received well by the audience.

As reported, Yuvan Shankar will be composing the music for the sequel.

The cinematography will be handled by George C Williams, and Vijay Velukutty does the editing. Other details on the cast are kept under wraps. Meanwhile, Karthi has Meiyazhagan, helmed by C Premkumar, in his pipeline. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment, Aravind Swami plays a pivotal role.

Karthi is also currently awaiting the release of Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy.