Karthi amidst MGRs; first look of Vaa Vaathiyaar out

CHENNAI: The makers of Karthi’s 26th film treated fans on the actor’s birthday with a major announcement. On Saturday, the first-look poster of Vaa Vaathiyaar was released. The film is written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy of Soodhu Kavvum and Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum fame.

The poster features Karthi in police uniform, standing amidst people donning different characters of late actor-politician MG Ramachandran.

Sharing the poster on their X account, the makers wrote, “Excited to unveil the first look of #Karthi26, titled #VaaVaathiyaar A #NalanKumarasamy Entertainer A @Music_Santhosh Musical #HBDKarthi #VaaVaathiyaarFirstLook (sic).”

Vaa Vaathiyaar is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja, under the banner Studio Green. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music, while George C Williams is the cinematographer. Vtere Krishnan is taking care of the cuts. Other details regarding the cast of the film is kept under wraps.

A day before that, the first-look and second-look poster of Karthi’s 27th film with Arvind Swamy. Titled Meiyazhagan, it is helmed by C Prem Kumar.