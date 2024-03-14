Karishma Tanna: 'Scoop' gave me acting validation, people took me more seriously

MUMBAI: In 2001, actress Karishma Tanna made her acting debut with a TV show, however, she feels that it was after her work in the 2023 release series 'Scoop', when people started to take her more seriously as an actor.

“Before 'Scoop', people knew me because I was and am in this industry for a long long time but with ‘Scoop’, I got that acting validation, people take me more seriously when it comes to the acting business. So, that’s a good shift in people’s perception. So, I am liking this new phase,” Karishma told IANS on the sidelines of LFW x FDCI.

The actress was at the event to support the “dreams” and “passion” of aspiring designers.

Asked if she got that “support”, when she was trying to make it in the industry, Karishma said: “No, I had no support because I don’t come from this industry. I had no connections.”

The actress credits her luck and her mother’s blessings for where she has reached today.

Karishma added: “Luck played a very important role I would say and my hard work, my dream and my passion. I was very determined that I want to be somebody and be recognised for who I am as my name.”

“I just lived that passion and my dream and I just left it to God and my mum. I worked hard and everything just followed.”