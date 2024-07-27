Kargil Vijay Diwas: From 'LOC: Kargil' to 'Shershaah', a look at films that depict stories of real-life heroes

NEW DELHI: Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26 in India, commemorates the victory of Operation Vijay in 1999. This event marks the conclusion of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, which began in May 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

Today, we honour 25 years of bravery, which calls for a unique celebration. From 'LOC: Kargil' to 'Shershaah', these films reflect the bravery of real-life warriors. Let us look at a few of the movies that highlight the bravery of these real-life heroes and give an insight into their life stories.

Shershaah 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. It won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' was released on August 12, 2021





Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. It is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot -- Gunjan Saxena -- who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.





Lakshya Lakshya is a 2004 film directed by Farhan Akhtar, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta in lead roles. It is about Karan Shergill, an aimless young man and the son of a businessman who joins the Indian army. With time, he becomes focused and disciplined, eventually leading the army during the Kargil War and emerging as a great hero. Hrithik Roshan portrayed the character of Karan in the film.





LOC: Kargil 'LOC: Kargil' is a 2003 Indian Hindi-language historical war film based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan, produced and directed by JP Dutta under his banner JP Films. The film starred Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nagarjuna among others.





Dhoop 'Dhoop' is a 2003 war drama directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, based on the Battle of Tiger Hill. The film is based on the circumstances surrounding the death of Captain Anuj Nayyar, who was killed in operations against Pakistani Army forces in the southwest sector of Tiger Hill on July 5, 1999, during the Kargil conflict. It stars Om Puri, Revathi, Gul Panag, Sanjay Suri and Yashpal Sharma.























