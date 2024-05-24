Kareena, Tabu, Kriti starrer 'Crew' to kickstart its OTT journey

MUMBAI: After a successful theatrical run, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew', is now all set to start its OTT journey. Netflix India took to their official Instagram and revealed that the film is set to release on May 24.

Speaking about the same, the makers of Crew, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor said "We are thrilled to bring 'Crew' to Netflix after its successful theatrical run. This film dives deep into friendship, deception, and resilience amidst a ton of comic chaos. We can't wait for audiences around the world to experience the suspense, fun and drama exclusively on Netflix. It's a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat."

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and penned by the dynamic duo behind 'Veere Di Wedding,' Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, 'Crew' follows the misadventures of three flight attendants embroiled in a daring gold smuggling scheme.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma nd Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film was released in theatres on March 29.

The film not only delighted fans but also sparked discussions about its potential sequel, as per a recent report by Variety.

For producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the success of 'Crew' represents a continuation of their winning streak in championing female-led narratives.

Reflecting on their journey to Variety, Rhea expressed her determination to carve out space for women in the traditionally male-dominated holiday release calendar.

"We wanted to create a film that felt as significant and celebratory as any male-led blockbuster," Rhea Kapoor remarked, highlighting the importance of representation and inclusivity in cinema.

Despite past challenges, including the mixed reception of their previous collaboration 'Thank You for Coming,' the producer duo remains undeterred in their pursuit of meaningful storytelling.

With plans underway for a sequel to 'Veere Di Wedding' and enthusiastic discussions surrounding a follow-up to 'Crew,' Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor continue to push boundaries and redefine the Bollywood landscape.

A sequel has been proposed for 'Crew,' Rhea told Variety.

"I really get scared of sequels, I'm so afraid of them, Ektaa gets so annoyed with me... but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There's so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open-ended," she said.

Mark your calendar as 'Crew' is coming on May 24 on Netflix.