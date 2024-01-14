Kareena Kapoor shares her mantra for “wearing confidence”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared how she wears her confidence.

Kareena took to Instagram stories, where she shared a throwback picture of herself and her actress sister Karisma Kapoor. In the image, Kareena is seen as a toddler sporting a high ponytail, posing next to her sister who is sporting a boy cut hair do.

For the caption, Kareena wrote: “This is how I wear my confidence… Like this hairstyle .. always and foreva #mood.”

On the work front Kareena, who has lent her voice to Black Widow in 'Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow', the third installment of the Hindi Audible podcast series, will next be seen in 'The Crew' and 'Singham Again'.

In a recent conversation with IANS, the Bollywood diva spoke about the toughest part of being a superstar.

She said: “Lack of privacy.”

The 43-year-old actress, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, does agree that the profession comes with a price to pay.

“Every profession comes with its price to pay, it only depends on how much are you willing to give in and how you prioritise your life,” said the actress.