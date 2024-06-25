Begin typing your search...
Kareena Kapoor shares birthday wishes for 'ultimate hero' Karisma
Kareena shared a heartwarming video to wish her ultimate hero on her special day.
MUMBAI: Everyone deserves a little extra attention and love on their birthday and Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is making sure to make her sister Karisma Kapoor feel special on her 50th birthday. Kareena shared a heartwarming video to wish her ultimate hero on her special day.
The video features adorable moments of the stylist sister duo.
