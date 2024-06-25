Begin typing your search...

Kareena Kapoor shares birthday wishes for 'ultimate hero' Karisma

Kareena shared a heartwarming video to wish her ultimate hero on her special day.

ByANIANI|25 Jun 2024 9:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-25 09:15:46.0  )
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor (Image: Instagram)

MUMBAI: Everyone deserves a little extra attention and love on their birthday and Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is making sure to make her sister Karisma Kapoor feel special on her 50th birthday. Kareena shared a heartwarming video to wish her ultimate hero on her special day.

The video features adorable moments of the stylist sister duo.

ANI

