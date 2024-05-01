Kareena Kapoor Khan drops throwback pictures with sis-in-law Saba Pataudi

MUMBAI: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took a stroll down memory lane to share throwback pictures with her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi on the latter's birthday.

The first photograph shared by the 'Jaane Jaan' actor is an all smiles one of herself and Saba

The second snap is from one of the matches of the Bhopal Pataudi Cup. You can also spot Saif Ali Khan striking a cool pose with Kareena and Saba.

"Happy birthday Saba dearest. Love you. God bless you (red heart emojis)," she captioned the images.

Saba is the second child of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. She is the sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession.

Saba is an active social media user. She often treats Instagram users to unseen pictures of the Pataudi family.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently basking in the success of 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.

Recently, Kareena conducted an interactive session on her Instagram Stories where she interacted with fans. A fan asked the actor if she had a favourite song from the album and Kareena said that she will always be a Diljit Dosanjh fan so of course her choice is Naina. Kareena also shared she loved the comedy in the script and that sister Karisma Kapoor has seen the film thrice!

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' in her kitty.