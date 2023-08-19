Kareena Kapoor expresses her love for tea

MUMBAI: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie and she frequently shares her love for food on her social media. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram account and expressed her love for tea.

Kareena shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, “Chai ke bina hum kuch nahin…,” followed by a red heart emoticon.





Bebo recently celebrated her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan’s birthday along with her kids Taimur, Jeh and Saif’s kids Sara and Ibrahim from his first wife Amrita Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped the picture from his birthday celebration and wrote, “And it is a Happy Birthday indeed…,” followed by a couple of red heart emoticons. Talking about Kareena’s work front, she will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty. 'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'. Makers recently announced the release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.



