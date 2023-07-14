Kareena Kapoor drops stunning new picture from her trip to Europe

MUMBAI: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her trip to Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh.

In the early hours of Friday, the actor shared a new picture from her vacation and captioned it, “Framed,” followed by a red heart emoticon.

In the picture, she can be seen standing at a picturesque location amid greenery with a mountain in front of her. A small hut can also be spotted nearby. Kareena turned back as she posed for the camera. She also wrapped a shawl around herself and opted for denims.

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“You’re soo beautiful,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Naturally Beautiful.”

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garner likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and were blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021, they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'.

Makers of the film, also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh, on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.