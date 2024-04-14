Kareena does Chakrasana as part of her 'Sunday plan': 'Yoga for me, 'Crew' for you'

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently appeared in the movie ‘Crew’, shared her Sunday plans, which consist of nothing but yoga.

Taking to Instagram, where 'Bebo' enjoys 12.2 million followers, she shared a photo of herself doing chakrasana.

Kareena is wearing a neon pink sports bra and black tights.

The post is captioned: "Sunday plans? Yoga for me… Crew for you #ChakrasanaSeries."

One user commented: “Fabulous workout”. Another fan said: “Always looking young”.

The female buddy comedy film ‘Crew’ revolves around three air hostesses who embark on a thrilling journey in an attempt to pull off a heist. The film stars Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti Sanon.

The movie also features special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.