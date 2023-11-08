Kareena calls voicing Black Widow for Wastelanders Hindi dub 'a surreal experience'

MUMBAI: Expanding on the world of audiobooks for different storytelling, now after the Marvel character Hawkeye, Black Widow has got her own audiobook series titled 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow' in Hindi, dubbed by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor.



Talking about her experience in getting to voice the iconic spy-assassin-superhero, Kareena called it surreal.

Elaborating on her experience, she said: "Breathing life into a character as iconic as Black Widow has been a surreal experience. Taking listeners on an action-packed journey in 'Marvel's Black Widow', using only my voice, has been a unique challenge. I hope that listeners are able to envision the story using their imagination and resonate with her unyielding spirit like I did."

Marvel Comics is now investing a lot into the world of audio books recently as they are expanding their universe and storytelling, introducing dark, alternative concepts in the style of MCU's 'What If...?' series.

Introducing new timelines, alternate futures, and stories, 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow' takes place in a far darker future where the villains have won.

Almost 30 years after their victory, the character of Helen Black arrives at her new apartment in 'The Onar', which is a complex that the spy-organisation S.H.I.E.L.D owns and operates.

However, now it is the pinnacle of dystopian wealth and inequality, as S.H.I. E.L.D in itself is no longer the intelligence agency backing up superheroes, rather now they are the villains.

Moving into this new compound, Helen doesn't know that on the day she arrived, Lisa Cartwright also moved into the Onar. Hired by a private security company, she quickly realises that Helen Black is not who she says she is.

The Hindi dub of 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow' features a strong cast with the voices of Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright, Vihaan Samat as Jordan Temple, Adah Sharma as Yelena Belova, Nitu Chandra as Judy Kratz, and Aditi Bhatia as K.I.M.

The English language version of 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow' is written by Alex Delyle, directed by Timothy Busfield , with sound design and original music by Daniel Brunelle.

'Marvel's Wastelanders' series is part of the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment and will be released simultaneously in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese in the respective countries.

The audio series is streaming on Audible.

Other 'Wastelanders' series include characters such as Wolverine, Doom, Deadpool, Daredevil, Spider-Man and more.