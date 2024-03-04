Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes-starrer 'Love Adhura' unfolds deadly cat-and-mouse game

MUMBAI: The makers of Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes-starrer romantic thriller 'Love Adhura' on Monday unveiled the teaser of the show, which is packed with fatal attraction, mystery, and a high-octane chase, leaving the viewers in awe of this deadly cat-and-mouse game.

The 30 seconds teaser begins with the tagline "A game of love and secrets" and Erica's voice over, "Sometimes there is truth in stories too".

Karan can be heard, saying, "And sometimes we consider stories as our reality. What is your story?"

The gripping teaser features Karan and Erica in never-seen-before avatars. What begins as an unlikely encounter between these two strangers quickly evolves into a complex web of love and betrayal and only time will tell who wins.

Talking about the series, Karan said: "My portrayal of Sumit is different from the characters that I have played previously. The narrative of this series is the perfect amalgamation of modern-day romance with a compelling tease of thriller."

Erica commented: "Portraying Nandita was truly a remarkable experience for me, as it presented a unique challenge unlike any other character I've tackled before. Delving into the layers of Nandita required dedicated time and effort, which I eagerly invested before stepping onto set. I meticulously crafted notes on how to breathe life into this multi-dimensional character, ensuring a portrayal that diverged from my previous roles yet remained authentic."

Known for her work in 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani', Erica said: "Juggling the intricacies of Nandita's journey amid parallel storylines was both exhilarating and fulfilling. Walking in her shoes felt like an unforgettable adventure, blending excitement with genuine passion for my craft. Despite the stark contrast in her persona as a con artist, I can't say I fully resonate with Nandita's mindset."

"Yet, deep down, there's a glimmer of that lovely girl buried within her, adding another layer of complexity to this compelling role," she added.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon miniTV added: " 'Love Adhura' is a modern-day drama set in the scenic locale of Munnar shrouded in mystery. An enticing narrative, featuring Karan and Erica, with their sizzling chemistry and spice of intrigue promises to take the viewers on a thrilling journey."

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala from Ding Infinity, the four-episode series will stream on Amazon miniTV.