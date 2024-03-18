Karan Johar pens moving tribute to his mother Hiroo Johar on her birthday

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar penned down a beautiful note for his mother Hiroo Johar on her birthday.

In the note, he thanked his mother for giving him "unconditional love".

"Mothers are a force of nature.... They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal.... I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don't define us ... our behaviour does... she made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a circumstance or situation then there doesn't need to be a battle.... Patience will give me the eventual validation....," he wrote.

"Love you Mom and happy birthday ... thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world," Karan added.

He also dropped a couple of pictures. The first image shows Karan planting a kiss on his mother's cheek. In the second picture, one can see Hiroo Johar posing with Karan's kids - Yash and Roohi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has an impressive lineup of projects.

As a producer, he is all set to come up with Sara Ali Khan-starrer film ' Ae Watan Mere Watan', a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence. Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film pays respect to both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui.

His latest film 'Yodha' as a producer is currently running in theatres and performing well at the box office. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.