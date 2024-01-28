Karan Johar hints at new movie, asks fans to guess title

MUMBAI: Director-producer Karan Johar, who last delivered a big hit with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, on Sunday took to his social media and invited the netizens to guess the title of his next film.

The ‘My Name Is Khan’ director posted a long note on his Instagram in which he asked his followers to guess the title of the film.

He wrote: “This is not a film announcement!"

"But it can be...with your help! We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year, kept it under wraps because not revealing key aspects of the film even to the crew was a decision the debut director took. So here are the broad hints -

A. A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan India juggernaut!

B. A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid

C. A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combatting the obsession with the N word! But keeping his head down and just working!

The film is ready and we will be releasing it soon! Any guesses? If you guess the title & all other details correctly - we would love to invite you to watch a glimpse of the film.”

Users in the comments section made guesses about the title of the film with many drawing a common consensus over the title ‘Sarzameen’ which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran (the Malayalam superstar mentioned by KJo), Kajol (the massively loved actress), and Ibrahim Ali Khan (the legacy debut actor).

Casting director Shanoo Sharma also took to the comments section and wrote "Head Floor" implying the Hindi title as ‘Sarzameen’.

The film is directed by Kayoze Irani. The note further updated the fans that the film is ready and on the cusp of release. It urged fans to guess the title and other details so they could be invited to watch a glimpse of the movie.