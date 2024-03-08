Karan, Erica- starrer ‘Love Adhura’ is suspense-laden, oozes romance and betrayal

MUMBAI: The makers of Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes-starrer ‘Love Adhura’ on Friday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming romantic thriller, taking the audiences into a world of love and mystery.

The one minute and 33 seconds trailer begins with Karan, who plays Sumit, driving his car on the picturesque hill station of Munnar, while Erica, who portrays Nandita asks him for a lift.

The visuals show the duo engaging in an intimate conversation, and sweet love talks.

The trailer then takes a twist with Erica entering the scene in a new avatar. It gives a sneak peek into the journey of Nandita and Sumit, two strangers who happen to meet by chance, fall in love, and get caught in a deadly cat-and-mouse chase.

The series unfolds a passionate love story tangled with deceit and mystery. It will take us through the dark secrets of their life, testing the limits of love, loyalty, and revenge.

Karan shared that portraying Sumit has been a fulfilling experience for him as an actor.

"Experiencing the wide range of emotions in the series, navigating through love, deception, and betrayal was a learning experience, to say the least. This character has pushed my boundaries in the best possible way, providing me with a golden opportunity to prove my mettle," he said.

Erica calls the show a perfect blend of romance, mystery, and drama, with some mind-blowing twists and turns that will keep viewers hooked until the end.

"Portraying the character of Nandita has allowed me to tap into a wide range of emotions. Delving into the complexities of her journey has been a transformative experience for me," added Erica.

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala from Ding Infinity, the series will stream on Amazon miniTV from March 13.