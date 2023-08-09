Kanye West's body odor is a serious turn-off for wife Bianca Censori

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Kanye West's lack of hygiene has been turning his wife Bianca Censori off amid their global vacation.

"He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking," a source told Radar Online of Ye's trademark mask and heavy layers despite the summer heat. "But it's also to cover him having gained a little weight," reports aceshowbiz.com.

The "Gold Digger" emcee's fashion choice, however, came with a stinky consequence for his wife.

The insider went on to say: "It's a serious stench when the layers come off and he's dripping in sweat head to toe - especially as he's not big on showering - and poor Bianca's nostrils are on the receiving end."

Another source echoed the sentiment, commenting on Ye who was recently photographed wearing a head wrap, a double layer of shirts, loose pants and tight Spandex wraps in Italy.

"He's got to be cooking under those layers. His BO is something awful since he rarely uses deodorant," the source claimed.

It was also said that Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian used to struggle with the 'Donda' artist's bad smell. "In the beginning, Kanye's mode of dressing was an enigma. Now it's just a stink. Kim got used to the smell - but only after years of torture," one other insider noted.

Meanwhile, Kanye was pictured doing a quick outfit change before heading to Travis Scott (II)'s 'Utopia' concert at Rome's Circus Maximus on Monday, August 7.

The hip-hop star apparently didn't mind changing his black button-up for a T-shirt in public as he did it in the middle of a street. Bianca, meanwhile, was seen standing next to a black SUV while scrolling her phone.

At the concert, Ye surprised the concertgoers when he joined Travis onstage to perform 'Praise God', a track from his 2021 album 'Donda' featuring Travis. It marks the "Heartless" rhymer's first performance since his controversial anti-Semitic rants.

Before Ye hit the stage, Travis introduced the Yeezy designer as the "only one human being on this mother f**king planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f**king thing."

Kanye, however, appeared struggling to remember the full lyrics of the song. The 'Stronger' emcee then followed it up with a performance of 'Can't Tell Me Nothing' from his 2007 album Graduation.