Kannada superstar Darshan, 10 others detained in murder case

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Police on Tuesday detained Kannada superstar Darshan and more than 10 associates in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old man for making derogatory comments about Darshan's second wife.

Darshan and his associates were detained at his farmhouse in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, stated that the actor has been detained in connection with the murder case and is being questioned.

The murder came to light on June 9 (Sunday) after an unidentified body was found.

Kamakshipalya Police had registered a case in this regard, and the identity of the deceased man was tracked through technical investigation and CCTV footage.

The deceased was identified as Renukaswamy a resident of Laxmi Venkateshwara Layout in Chitradurga.

Based on this information, further investigation was carried out, leading to the detention of the actor and his associates, the Police Commissioner stated.

A detailed investigation of the case has been initiated, and additional information cannot be divulged in the interest of the probe, the Police Commissioner maintained.

When asked about the motive for the murder, the Police Commissioner stated that the deceased had made derogatory comments and sent messages to Darshan’s wife.

When asked whether Darshan is under arrest, he stated that the police have taken him into custody and further legal procedures will follow.

According to police sources, Darshan is being brought to Bengaluru for further questioning and will be taken to an undisclosed location.

Police sources explained that Renukaswamy made taunting and insulting comments about Darshan’s second wife whenever she posted pictures with Darshan.

Enraged by this, Darshan had Renukaswamy picked up from Chitradurga and brought to Bengaluru where he was kept in a shed belonging to one Vinay and tortured.

After allegedly murdering Renukaswamy, his body was dumped in the Vrushabhavathi canal near Sumanahalli in front of an apartment complex in Bengaluru.

The security officer of the apartment complex noticed dogs dragging the body in the canal and informed the cops on Sunday, police said.

After tracing the identity of the body, Kamakshipalya police informed his parents.

During the investigation, Darshan's alleged involvement in the case came to light.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Darshan had called the Chitradurga Fan Association president and asked him to find out the whereabouts of Renukaswamy and bring him to Bengaluru.

Police are suspecting that Darshan had also assaulted Renukaswamy.

The cause of death is being stated as a blow to the head with a weapon, police said.

Further investigation is on in the case.

Recently, Darshan’s first wife and second wife had a public spat on social media.

The first wife had accused the latter of destroying her family. The second wife had rebutted her charges, claiming that she and Darshan were now a family.

The matter had triggered a debate and responses on social media, ultimately ending in the tragic death of a person.

Darshan was also jailed earlier for assaulting his first wife. Darshan’s latest release “Kaatera” was a super hit movie.