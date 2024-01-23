Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to release on June 14

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut's latest movie “Emergency” will release in theatres on June 14, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The movie, also written and directed by Ranaut, features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

'''Emergency' is my most ambitious project and second directorial post-'Manikarnika', we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama,'' the actor said in a statement.

Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June, 2024

Unlock the story behind India's darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June, 2024

Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June, 2024

The film was previously set to be released in theatres on November 24, 2023 but was postponed due to changes in Ranaut's schedule.



Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, ''Emergency'' is touted as a mega budget depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy.

''Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman prime minister of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi,'' the official logline read.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Ritesh Shah, known for “Pink”, has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie.