Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' release date postponed

MUMBAI: The official release date of Kangana Ranaut's period drama film 'Emergency' has been pushed to 2024. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor shared the update on Monday.

She wrote, "Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life's learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it's a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all."

The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. "My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency's release date. We have announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back to back releasing films calendar and over packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024). New release date will be announced soon, please bear with us, your anticipation, curiosity and excitement for the film means a lot. Yours truly Kangana Ranaut," she concluded.



The film was slated to hit the theatres on November 24, 2023. Makers will be soon announcing the new release date of their film. 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

On directing 'Emergency' and starring in it, Kangana earlier said, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in the action film 'Tejas' which is all set to hit the theatres on October 27.