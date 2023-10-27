Kangana Ranaut says 'Queen' changed her 'destiny forever'

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to take the flight as the military-drama film 'Tejas' will debut in cinemas.



Describing her character of India Air Force pilot Tejas Gill in detail, the actress said that 'Tejas is a new-age warrior'. She also mentioned that her film' Queen' changed her life completely.

In a recent Q&A session with IMDb, Kangana went on to share some anecdotes about the movie while also being candid about her acting career so far as well as her future plans.

When asked what about her character Tejas, she said: "My character Tejas is a new-age warrior. She's an IAF pilot, a fighter pilot, who protects the country. I relate a lot with women who are very strong, warrior women. I have played fighter women in the past as well. Everything about Tejas (Gill) is so wonderful and I think I am born to play this character. As an actor, you're a very small part of the whole process but as an individual, it was very satisfying for me." She added: "On an emotional level, it was very cathartic to me as a person to be able to do this role and I have huge respect for soldiers. I myself want to give an ode to the spirit of a soldier. With 'Tejas', I got an opportunity to do just that."

Speaking about one pivotal aspect of her life which the world has misunderstood her, she said: "I don't know how to say this but I'll put it this way, 'I know what I am doing'." Kangana went on to detail certain characters from her career with whom she resonated emotionally on a personal level.

Elaborating on this, she said: "I extend a part of me to each character of mine. My life-changing character in 'Queen', it changed my destiny forever.

"I was just working in small roles, small parts and it gave me the platform and made me the successful actress I am today. Also Sonali in 'Fashion' or Datto in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', or 'Manikarnika'. Those are my favourites as well." Questioned on whether there is a certain filmmaker with whom she would like to work again with, the actress said: "I would want to work with Anand L. Rai ji again, who did 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.

"I don't get to do too many comedies. I was telling Anand L. Rai that, for me, it was never like a film. It was a picnic that I was a part of. All my films are always so intense. I just kind of need a break, probably that's why," she shared.

Kangana also went on to detail the inspirations of her career.

She said: "My involvement as an individual into my films. At one point, I was really concerned with the finance of my craft, and I wanted to get very good at it as an actor. I love being called a good actor. But after working for 17-18 years, my prerogative is to indulge more in the audiences as opposed to my own talent. I care a lot about how my film is going to connect with them."

Elaborating on some of her upcoming projects, Kangana said: "I am starring in a thriller with Vijay Sethupathi sir. I also have a film called 'Noti Binodini' coming up that is also going on floors. 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' will be starting soon as well, so there are a couple of projects lined up."