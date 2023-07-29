Kangana, Hrithik turn Barbie & Ken in Indian Deepfaker 'Barbie' trailer

MUMBAI: A YouTube channel named The Indian Deepfaker has posted a video of 'Barbie' trailer featuring Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan as Barbie and Ken.



The video has Kangana and Hrithik's faces over Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie and Ken from the trailer.



In the deepfake clip, Kangana fits perfectly as Margot herself, perhaps because they have similar facial structures. She is seen sporting blond hair and pink outfits. Hrithik too is seen sporting blonde hair just like Gosling in the movie.



The caption on YouTube read: "In this thrilling deepfake version of the Barbie trailer, we've seamlessly swapped Bollywood's power duo, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan, into the roles of the iconic characters, previously portrayed by Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie."



"With all permissions and due diligence in place, we've brought together the best of both worlds to create an extraordinary fusion of talent and creativity. Witness the enchanting chemistry of Kangana and Hrithik as they embark on an epic adventure in the Barbie universe."



'Barbie' is a fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig.



Based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, it is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television films. The film follows Barbie and Ken on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis.



It features an ensemble cast that also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.



Talking about Kangana and Hrithik, the two have been in a legal battle over defamation. It all started when Kangana called Hrithik a "silly ex".



On the work front, the two have a long list of films. Hrithik will be seen in 'Fighter' and 'War 2'. While Kangana will be seen in 'Emergency' and 'Tejas'.

