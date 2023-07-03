Kangana grooves with Avneet at 'Tiku weds Sheru' success party

MUMBAI: Actor, director and producer Kangana Ranaut is currently flying high on the success of her recent production venture 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles and is streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On Sunday, Avneet took to her Instagram account and shared a string of pictures and videos from the film's success party. She captioned the post,

"Can't get over this beautiful night. As we celebrated the success of our hard work and labour! A big win for #TikuWedsSheru topping international charts everyday. Still standing at #1 in india and #8 globally."

In the first picture, Kangana can be seen kissing Avneet on her cheek, and in one of the videos they can be seen grooving together. Avneet also shared pictures with the team of 'Tiku Weds Sheru' and her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. The film showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Sharing what made him say yes to the film, Nawazuddin earlier said, "Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.

" Avneet also expressed her delight at the opportunity to work with Kangana and Nawazuddin in her debut Hindi feature film. "While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana ma'am and Nawazuddin sir.

Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching," she earlier said.



