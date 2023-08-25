Kanan A Malhotra's character exits in 'Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani’

MUMBAI: Actor Kanan A. Malhotra, who plays the role of an antagonist Kartik in the supernatural series 'Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani', has wrapped up his shoots.

Kanan said: "It was my first supernatural show with some power to change myself into any living creature, like a tiger and so on. I played the role of Kartik and it was a negative role.”

“He was in love with a female antagonist Mohini (Pavitra Punia) and was in the family to create trouble in the life of leads (Karam Rajpal and Aleya Ghosh). But finally his identity was revealed and was killed by the heroine."

Kanan currently also shoots for another show, essaying the role of Gunojirao in historical drama, 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'. He is open to new opportunities.

"I'm again open to exploring new opportunities. I feel after acting in the industry for many years, playing different roles from a lead hero to an antagonist, in fact essayed the role of God too.”

“I now want to either do some action oriented role or want to play a romantic hero any day. In fact I feel it's the right time to contest a reality show."

‘Naagmani’ tells the story of a shape-shifting serpent couple who take rebirth in order to complete their love story, unaware of a threat that has followed them.