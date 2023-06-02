Kamal wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

MUMBAI: On Mani Ratnam's 67th birthday, actor-politician Kamal Hasan penned a note for the filmmaker, whom he called "doyen of Indian cinema who has touched the hearts of millions."

Kamal, who lent his vocal prowess to Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, took to Twitter to pen the note: "If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience."

Haasan added: "You have constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning. Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually."

"From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend! #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam."