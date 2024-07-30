Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' expands its cast with Nasser and Abhirami

CHENNAI: The makers of RKFI announced that actors Nasser and Abhirami are onboard the film on Monday.



Taking to X, the makers announced the news and wrote, "Excited to welcome #Nasser and @abhiramiact to the stellar #ThugLife family."

Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's second collaboration with Mani Ratnam, 37 years after the classic Nayagan. In the film, the actor plays a gangster from Kayalpattinam named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar.



Apart from Kamal Haasan and STR, Thug Life also features Ali Fazal, Trisha Krishnan, Nasser, Abirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Vaiyapuri in important roles.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International, and Red Giant Movies, AR Rahman is composing the music, while Ravi K. Chandran is the cinematographer.