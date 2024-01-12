Kamal Haasan's KH237 announced, to be directed by Anbariv

CHENNAI: Even as Kamal Haasan is about to begin shooting for his 234th film Thug Life, Raaj Kamal Films International's (RKFI) 55th production venture and Kamal's KH237 was announced on Friday, much to the delight of Kamal Haasan's fans.

It is reported Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran produce the film under the RKFI banner.

This film marks the directorial debut of the National award-winning stunt choreography duo Anbariv. The Film is slated to release in 2025.

In a statement RKFI said, "With KH237, RKFI's reputation for excellence is enhanced and we are pleased to have Anbu Mani and Arivu Mani directing. In terms of filmmaking, this collaboration signals the beginning of a new era. Anbariv is known for meticulously creating fight sequences, and this dedication will surely be evident in this project."

Kamal speaks, Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it, Masters Anbariv.

Anbariv in an official statement said, "Miracles do happen, as Anbariv says, it still feels surreal that they have been given such an extraordinary opportunity to direct Ulaganayagan Kamal sir.

An action-packed film, this film promises to amaze fans as well as industry insiders. It is sure to be a treat for Kamal Haasan fans.

Ulaganayagan recognises their directorial abilities and produces them, transforming them into Directors par excellence."

With adrenaline pumping and anticipation building, the Anabariv twins are excited to showcase their directorial skills with Ulaganyagan.

In a true testament to our pursuit of outstanding films, the movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.