Kamal Haasan announces break from Bigg Boss Tamil

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan has announced that he is going to take a break from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil, which is gearing up for its eighth season. The actor has been the host of the successful reality TV show ever since its launch seven years ago.

In his official statement addressed to his fans on X, Kamal Haasan wrote: "With a heavy heart I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I am unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil (sic)."

Previously, Silambarasan TR had hosted Bigg Boss Ultimate in the absence of Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan is currently working on Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, and is also expected to start shooting for Shankar's Indian 3. Apart from that, the actor also has Manorathangal, which is set to release on August 15.