Kalki soars to success with outstanding box office collection and VFX acclaims

CHENNAI:The latest blockbuster "Kalki" is taking the nation by storm, garnering immense success at the box office and receiving widespread acclaim for its stunning visual effects (VFX).

Netizens are buzzing about the film, with many claiming they've never seen anything like this in Indian cinema. Fans are drawing comparisons to Hollywood films, while some are praising "Kalki" as a visual wonder, especially in its 3D format.

Producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt shared, “We didn’t want everything to be green screen thus we built almost 30 percent of the set, something like the Shambala fight with bot and all, its insane.

It has been a great journey with Niraj Sanghai (Business Head of Prime Focus Group), who has been extremely helpful on the project. We have had great supervisors, and what Prime Focus Group, DNEG and everybody did for us is just phenomenal."

Director Nag Ashwin adds, “With Kalki 2898 AD now in theatres, I'm thrilled to share my immense appreciation for the visual effects work delivered by Prime Focus, DNEG and ReDefine teams. Their creativity and technical expertise were instrumental in crafting the film's climax, which audiences are raving about. They worked tirelessly, iterating the shots till the very end, never turning down a request to perfect each scene. A huge thank you to the VFX and 3D teams for making this a truly immersive experience for viewers,”

"Kalki" is packed with heavy VFX work, featuring numerous vehicles, assets, and digital double armies. The whole nation is talking about the remarkable VFX in the climax scene which is crafted by Prime Focus Group. The effects in "Kalki" are unreal, showcasing three different worlds and offering a high-quality 3D experience that is purely exceptional.

The film is a testament to the incredible efforts of the VFX team and the visionary direction that has brought this cinematic marvel to life. As "Kalki" continues to soar, it sets a new benchmark for visual storytelling in Indian cinema.