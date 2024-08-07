Kalki Koechlin joins Naseeruddin Shah in adaptation of Shakespeare's 'King Lear'

MUMBAI: Kalki Koechlin will be seen sharing the stage with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the adaptation of William Shakespeare's King Lear.

As per information shared by Kalki's PR team, the actress will essay the role of Cordelia, the daughter of King Lear. Naseeruddin Shah will portray the role of King Lear.

The play will open at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre Festival in November, marking a significant event for theatre enthusiasts.

Excited about it, Kalki said, "Thrilled to share the stage with the legendary Naseer sir, still the king of theater for me! Directed by the brilliant Rehaan Engineer and produced by the talented Ira Dubey, this play features an incredible cast: Denzil Smith, Jim Sarbh, Neil Bhoopalam, Ira Dubey, Sheena Khalid, and many more. We're opening at Prithvi, with NCPA shows in April and Bangalore shows in January. More performances across the country are in the works!"

Kalki is also known for her works in 'Dev D', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Gully Boy'. She also got a lot of appreciation for her projects like 'Made in Heaven' and the crime thriller 'Sacred Games'.

In 2023, she starred in the English-language drama 'Goldfish'. The film premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. In the film, she was seen alongside Deepti Naval.

In 'Goldfish', Kalki portrays the nuances of a loving daughter struggling with financial problems.

Later, she garnered attention for playing a supporting role in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.