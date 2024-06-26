'Kalki 2898 AD': Kamal Haasan as Yaskin leaves fans intrigued with new poster

MUMBAI: Makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement for the film among the audience. Ahead of the film release, they unveiled the intriguing poster of Kamal Haasan's character Yaskin. Taking to their official Instagram handle, makers treated fans with new poster.

"The one and only SUPREME YASKIN.. @ikamalhaasan," they captioned the poster. Kamal Haasan sports a bald look with a crack on his skull in the poster.

"Supreme Yaskin" is written on the poster. Kamal Haasan's new avatar and his look have been making headlines since the trailer was released.

Praising Kamal Haasan's appearance in the trailer, 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli recently said, "I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always. Nagi... can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th."

Earlier, speaking about his character, Kamal Hasaan said, " I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants. I thought I was going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea.

"This get-up took a long time. We travelled to Los Angeles. We failed a couple of times, before arriving on the first acceptable look for the director. I think and hope the audience will react the same way we did when we saw the look."

Recently, makers unveiled the new trailer of the film. The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan's character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone's character, saying, "They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb." More characters were introduced in the second trailer. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Disha Patani is also a part of 'Kalki 2898 AD', which will hit the theatres on June 27.