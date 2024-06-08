‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Futuristic vehicle ‘Bujji’ takes over the streets of Mumbai, ahead of trailer launch

CHENNAI: Making its way into the hearts of audiences much before the film’s release is ‘Kalki 2898 AD’s fifth hero and the futuristic vehicle ‘Bujji’ who’s on a nationwide tour and has now arrived in style and pomp in Mumbai ahead of the grand trailer release.



An Indian engineering marvel weighing six tons, ‘Bujji’ has already made waves earlier in Chennai and has now taken over the streets of Mumbai.

At an exciting ‘Meet Bujji’ event today, the life-size futuristic vehicle was introduced to thousands of fans and media personnel as ‘Bujji’ dominated the streets of the Juhu neighbourhood in Mumbai, cruising in and around the iconic Juhu Beach.

Playing a crucial role in the film, ‘Bujji’ is Prabhas’s character Bhairava’s trusted best friend.

The makers recently released a ‘B&B: Bujji and Bhairava’ prelude on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, which introduced audiences to Bhairava and ‘Bujji’, while exploring their bond.

Impressively, the mad machine from the ‘Kalki Cinematic Universe’ was launched in a spectacular, one-of-a-kind event in Hyderabad a few weeks ago.

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on 27th June 2024.