Kakuda is a blend of humour with unexpected twists: Ritesh Deshmukh

CHENNAI: Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh is known for his works in Ek Villain, Housefull franchise, Plan A Plan B, and Ved, among many others. His upcoming film, Kakuda, is all set to make its OTT premiere on July 12. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror-comedy also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles. In this interview, Ritesh Deshmukh opens up about what made him sign this film, his character as a ghost hunter, and the challenges he faced.

Q: What about Kakuda that made you say yes to the film?

A: The horror comedy genre has always intrigued me and when I heard the script I was drawn to it. Also playing a ghost hunter in a fun, quirky setting really appealed to me, and I feel that Kakuda has a great blend of humour with unexpected twists. Working with a talented and enthusiastic cast and crew made the experience even better. Bringing this character to life and being part of a film that promises to entertain and surprise viewers, was irresistible. I knew right away that I wanted to be part of Kakuda and dive into the spooky world with complete excitement and enthusiasm.

Q: You are known for some terrific comedies. But how was it to be a part of a horror comedy?

A: Being part of a horror comedy was incredibly exhilarating. As someone who has primarily worked in comedy, being part of this genre was a refreshing change. The challenge was to strike the right balance between the two, ensuring that the jump scares were effective while the comedic moments landed perfectly. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and allowed me to experiment with new forms of storytelling.

Q: What intrigued you to play the role of a ghost hunter? What was your approach like to play it?

A: Playing the character of a quirky and modern ghost hunter was absolutely amazing. What fascinated me the most was the unique blend of humour and modernity in his approach to ghost hunting. Unlike the traditional ways we often see, my character brought a fresh and contemporary twist to the role, using modern gadgets and a witty personality to tackle the supernatural.

Q: Aditya Sarpotdar has registered a big hit with Munjya. The audience will naturally expect the same or more fun in Kakuda. How do you feel about those expectations? Is there any pressure because of that?

A: Aditya Sarpotdar is a fantastic director, and Munjya’s success is a testament to his vision and storytelling prowess. Of course, with Kakuda, we are aware of the high expectations. There’s always a bit of pressure when you’re working on a project that follows a hit. But it’s the good kind of pressure that keeps you motivated and focused. The key is to embrace the challenge and use it to fuel our creativity. Also we’ve worked really hard to bring Kakuda for the audience. The entire team, from the writers to the actors, have put in a lot of effort to ensure that we deliver an entertaining and memorable film. Personally, I’m very excited and I believe the audience is in for a treat.