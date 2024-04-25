Kajol’s style mantra of the day: Life is short, let my pallu be long

Begin typing your search...

ByIANSIANS|25 April 2024 9:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-25 09:30:26.0  )
Actress Kajol (Instagram)

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol has shared a life mantra for herself, and it's every bit hilarious.

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a string of photographs.

The actress looks every inch gorgeous in a black mesh saree with a drizzle of gold on it.

She completed her look with minimal makeup and an embellished clutch, choosing to keep her hair tied into a bun.

"Life is short. Let my pallu be long! #BornToSparkle #OOTD," Kajol wrote in the caption.

Speaking about work, Kajol, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’, will soon be seen in ‘Do Patti’, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller tells a captivating story set in the hills of North India.

IANS

