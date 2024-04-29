Kajol says her patience is like a gift card: ‘Not sure how much is left on it’

MUMBAI: Kajol, who is an ardent social media user, on Monday shared her thought of the day, saying her patience is like a gift card, and she is not sure how much is left on it.

Kajol took to Instagram Stories and shared a quote that read: “My patience is basically like a gift card. Not sure how much is left on it but we can give it a try.”

She shared another Story, with the quote: “I wish people came with a 30-second trailer. So I can see what I’m getting myself into.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and as Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.

She has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.