Kajol marks 32 years of 'Bekhudi' with nostalgic video ft. Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Kajol, who started her Bollywood journey with the film 'Bekhudi' on July 31, 1992, has completed 32 years in the industry.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the 'DDLJ' actor shared a special video from the movie's mahurat shot.

In the video, Kajol is seen dancing with Saif Ali Khan on the sets of 'Bekhudi'. Initially, Saif was the lead actor before being replaced by Kamal Sadanah. After their dance rehearsal, Kajol shyly hugs Saif.

Kajol along with the video added a caption that read, "32 years to Bekhudi and I'm thankful to say that I still have the same concerns and the same confidence (funny face) #32yearsofbekhudi #thebeginning."

'Bekhudi' also featured actors like Tanuja, Ajay Mankotia, and Farida Jalal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in the action thriller titled, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens'.

After 27 years, Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's directorial.

Directed and written by Charan Tej Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal.

Apart from this, Kajol will be seen in 'Do Patti'. 'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.