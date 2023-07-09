Kajol clarifies 'uneducated political leaders' comments after backlash

MUMBAI: Actor Kajol has issued a clarification after her comments that citizens today are being governed by political leaders who "do not have an educational system background" sparked social media outrage, saying she was simply highlighting the importance of education.

The actor, popular for 1990s hit films such as "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Karan Arjun", and "Gupt", shared a brief post on Twitter and said she did not intend to demean any politician with her views.

"I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path," Kajol tweeted on Saturday evening.

In a recent interview to an online media portal, the actor was asked if it is sad that despite a lot of progress in the country there are still some ideas that are holding back women.

"Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very, very slow because we are steeped in our traditions and thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education. You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background.

"I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint," the 48-year-old actor told The Quint during the promotion for her upcoming series "The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha".

As the video clip from the interview went viral on Saturday, #Kajol trended over the weekend with a section of social media users criticising the actor for her comments.

"@itsKajolD A school dropout is giving lecture on education and uneducated politicians. First at last complete your school then do blah blah #Kajol," said a user, referring to the actor quitting her school for a career in films.

A tweet read that actors must stick to doing movies as "politics/ govt/ administration etc is not their cup of tea (sic)."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, however, said Kajol is entitled to her opinion.

"So Kajol says we are governed by leaders who are uneducated and have no vision. Nobody outraging since its her opinion not necessarily a fact and also has named nobody but all Bhakts are outraged. Please don't Yale your Entire Political Science knowledge," Chaturvedi tweeted.