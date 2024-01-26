Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures of her vacation in Switzerland

MUMBAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently on a vacation to Switzerland with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and son Neil, on Friday shared dreamy photographs from their holiday.

The pictures which are clicked at Grindelwald, shows the Kitchlu family in winter outfits. They are posing against the beautiful snow laden mountains.

Kajal is adorably holding and hugging her baby son, while some snaps show them cutely playing and enjoying the locales.

The string of photos were captioned as: "From fresh snowfall to hot Rostis- our winter holiday in a minute".

Fans took to the comment section and said: "awwww". One user wrote: "brilliant pics".

Kajal had tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020, in a private ceremony. She gave birth to a boy on April 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal last featured in Telugu film 'Bhagavanth Kesari'. She next has 'Indian 2', 'Uma', and 'Satyabhama' in the pipeline.