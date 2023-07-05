'Kaavaalaa': Jailer’s first single to be out tomorrow 6 PM

CHENNAI: Team Jailer has announced that the film's first single ‘Kaavaalaa' will be out on July 6 at 6 PM.

The makers made this announcement on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Sun Pictures wrote, "Konjam Dance #Kaavaalaa? #JailerFirstSingle drops Tomorrow @ 6 PM "

Earlier this week, Anirudh posted a picture of Rajini from Annamalai in which he says 'four' to make a formal announcement of the single.

The film, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot inside a prison.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shivrajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan. This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in 'Uttar Dakshin' in 1987.